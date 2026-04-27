Bangladesh opt to bowl in first T20I against New Zealand
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand on Monday in Chattogram.
Just before the T20I series, Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in the three-match ODI series.
Media from Chattogram reported heavy rain during the night and in the morning before the match. However, the sun emerged later, allowing the curators to prepare the field for play on time.
Nevertheless, the weather became gloomy right after the toss.
For the visitors, captain Tom Latham has been ruled out due to a toe injury. In his place, Nick Kelly is leading the team, becoming the 13th player to captain New Zealand in T20Is.
Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (capt and wk), Parvez Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol
New Zealand XI: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly (capt), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister