Bangladesh opt to bowl in first T20I against New Zealand

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand on Monday in Chattogram.

Just before the T20I series, Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in the three-match ODI series.

Media from Chattogram reported heavy rain during the night and in the morning before the match. However, the sun emerged later, allowing the curators to prepare the field for play on time.

Nevertheless, the weather became gloomy right after the toss.