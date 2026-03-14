Bangladesh suffer crushing defeat to Pakistan in 2nd ODI

Bangladesh produced a dismal batting performance to suffer a 128-run defeat to Pakistan via the DLS method in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

With the victory, the Pakistan kept the three-match series alive. Bangladesh had won the first match by eight wickets but failed to replicate that performance in a game that could have given them an unassailable lead in the series.

Opener Maaz Sadaqat laid the foundation for Pakistan with an audacious 75 off just 46 balls, an innings laced with six fours and five sixes that appeared to unsettle the Bangladesh bowlers early on.