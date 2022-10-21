A tale of embarrassment and heartbreak

Bangladesh v Hong Kong

ICC World T20 2014

Result: Lost by two wickets

In 2014, the ICC T20 World Cup, which was then called ICC World T20, made its way to Bangladesh.

After hosting the ODI World Cup with India and Sri Lanka three years back, this time Bangladesh was the sole host of the biggest T20 carnival in the world.

The country was ready to celebrate the occasion with all the pomp and pageantry it could muster. It was also a chance for the Tigers to bounce back after going winless in the previous three editions of the competition.

That was the first edition where the ICC started using the group-stage of the competition as an impromptu qualifying tournament.