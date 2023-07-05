Towhid fights on as Bangladesh batting crumbles

Bangladesh find themselves at all sorts of trouble 33 overs into their innings as the hosts are stuttering at 139-7 against Afghanistan in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.
Towhid Hridoy is holding one end up and is unbeaten on 40 off 55 balls while his senior partners have come and gone in regular succession.
Earlier, Bangladesh were at a spot of bother, struggling at 84-3 after 15.1 overs when rain stopped play.
After a 45-minute-long rain interruption, Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy resumed the proceedings.
Shakib looked out of touch as he struggled to rotate the strike. His struggle ended in the 23rd over when Mohammad Nabi took a sharp catch off Azmatullah Omarzai to dismiss him for 15 off 38 balls.
The experienced Mushfiqur Rahim departed in the following over for just one, falling victim to Rashid Khan. The ball hit the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman’s pad before crashing onto the stumps.
Afif Hossain, who is making his comeback after two series, couldn’t cash in on the opportunity and got trapped leg before wicket by Rashid.
The umpire had initially given it not out but the third umpire reversed the original call after Afghanistan took a review.
Afif’s departure for four reduced Bangladesh to 128-6 in 27.2 overs.
Towhid was then joined by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Bangladesh's last recognised batting pair didn't last for too long as Miraz was trapped LBW by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the penultimate ball of the 33rd over.
Miraz (five off 23 balls) reviewed the decision, but to no avail. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has now joined Towhid at the middle.
Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.