Towhid fights on as Bangladesh batting crumbles

Bangladesh find themselves at all sorts of trouble 33 overs into their innings as the hosts are stuttering at 139-7 against Afghanistan in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Towhid Hridoy is holding one end up and is unbeaten on 40 off 55 balls while his senior partners have come and gone in regular succession.

Earlier, Bangladesh were at a spot of bother, struggling at 84-3 after 15.1 overs when rain stopped play.