2nd T20I
Bangladesh need 197 runs to level series against Australia
Australia scored 196 runs for five wickets in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Friday.
Bangladesh now need 197 runs to win the match and stay in the series.
The visitors won the toss and decided to bat first in the match. They got off to a brisk start in the match, scoring 27 runs in the first two overs.
However, the Bangladeshi bowlers then tightened the grip, with Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Mustafizur Rahman taking one wicket apiece to leave Australia at 44 runs for three in six overs.
Matt Renshaw and Tim David later launched a counter-attack, paring for 97 runs in 8.2 overs.
Tim David became the victim of Abdul Gaffar Saqlain after scoring second team highest 45 runs from 26 balls, featuring two fours and four sixes at 141.
Matt Renshwa remined not out on 89 off 52 deliveries. He hit four 4s and five 6s.
For Bangladesh, Nasum Ahmed took two wickets for 27 runs in four overs, while Mustafiz, Nahid Rana and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain scalped one each.
Bangladesh made two changes in the playing XI, bringing in Nahid Rana and Nasum for Shoriful Islam and Shak Mahedi Hasan. For the visitors, Xavier Bartlett was replaced by Aaron Hardie.
Australia are leading the series 1-0 after winning the opening match by four wickets in the same venue on June 17.