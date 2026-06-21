Marsh powers Australia to 3-0 sweep over Bangladesh

Mitchell Marsh smashed 60 off 28 balls as Australia completed a 3-0 T20 series sweep over Bangladesh on Sunday, to win by seven wickets in Chattogram on Sunday.

Australia had already wrapped up the series after winning the first two matches -- and made light work of the hosts, chasing a modest target of 110 in just 11 overs.

Openers Josh Inglis and Marsh attacked from the outset, punishing the Bangladesh quicks and setting the tone for a rapid pursuit.