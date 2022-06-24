Cricket

Saifuddin unfit for West Indies tour

Prothom Alo English Desk
All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the limited-overs series of Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies due to an injury, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Thursday, reports UNB.

The 25-year-old all-rounder was declared unfit after he felt pain in his back while bowling.

“Although Saifuddin is training, we feel that at the moment he has not reached the bowling fitness level required to cope with the intensity of international cricket,” Debashis Chowdhury, chief physician of BCB, was quoted in a BCB press release.

“He will miss the West Indies series as he continues his rehab and works on his fitness,” he added.

This was set to be Saifuddin’s comeback series. He has been out of the national team since injuring his back during the 2021 ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

Saifuddin has taken 41 wickets in 29 One-Day Internationals (ODI) and 31 wickets in 29 T20Is.

The Bangladesh team is touring the West Indies for a two-match Test, three-match ODI and three-match T20I series. The Tigers have already played the first Test in Antigua which they lost by seven wickets. The second and final Test of the series will begin on Friday.

