Seifert leads Kiwis home to wrap up Pakistan T20 series

Tim Seifert's 84 not out trumped an unbeaten 99 by Mohammed Hafeez as New Zealand claimed the second Twenty20 against Pakistan by nine wickets in Hamilton on Sunday to take the series with a game to spare.

New Zealand chased down Pakistan's 163 for six with four balls to spare.

Kane Williamson, back in the side after paternity leave, hit the winning runs to be not out 57.