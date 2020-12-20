Seifert leads Kiwis home to wrap up Pakistan T20 series

AFP
Hamilton, New Zealand
New Zealand’s batsman Kane Williamson plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on 20 December 2020
New Zealand’s batsman Kane Williamson plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on 20 December 2020AFP

Tim Seifert's 84 not out trumped an unbeaten 99 by Mohammed Hafeez as New Zealand claimed the second Twenty20 against Pakistan by nine wickets in Hamilton on Sunday to take the series with a game to spare.

New Zealand chased down Pakistan's 163 for six with four balls to spare.

Kane Williamson, back in the side after paternity leave, hit the winning runs to be not out 57.

Advertisement

The Black Caps won the first match in the three-match series by five wickets with seven balls remaining.

Opener Seifert batted through the innings and although denied a century because of the quality of his partners, he did match his career-best 84 against India last year.

He put on 35 for the first wicket with Martin Guptill, who was out for 21, and shared in a 129-run stand with Williamson.

The 40-year-old Hafeez, however, was almost on his own for Pakistan with a career-best 99.

Mohammad Rizwan's 22 was the next best score.

Hafeez made up for his first-ball dismissal in game one with a rollicking 57-ball display in which he belted 10 fours and five sixes.

Tim Southee was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with four for 21.

Advertisement

More News

Kohli loses 3 successive Tests for the first time as captain

Kohli loses 3 successive Tests for the first time as captain

We could not put a foot wrong, says surprised Cummins

Australian bowler Pat Cummins reacts after dismissing Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) for 4 runs on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, on 19 December 2020

Hazlewood: Out of shadows with ‘the most economical five-wicket haul’

Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood shows the ball as he leaves the field after taking his 5 wickets on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, on 19 December 2020

Indian media, ex-players rue 'massacre' in Australia

A view of the scoreboard as India is dismissed for only 36 runs on the third day of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India played in Adelaide on 19 December, 2020