Bangladesh lose Liton, Tamim inside first powerplay

Pacer Mark Wood went through the defenses of Tamim Iqbal, bowling him out for 23 off 32 balls as Bangladesh ended the first powerplay on 54-2 in the first One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Tamim’s dismissal brought Mushfiqur Rahim to the middle, who joined Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mushfiq and Shanto are batting on 12 and two respectively.

Earlier, England’s first success of the match came in the fifth over when pacer Chris Woakes trapped Liton leg before wicket immediately after getting hit for the first six of the innings.

The opening partnership ended on 33 after Liton departed for seven off 15 balls.

But his departure didn’t dampen Bangladesh’s healthy scoring rate as Tamim and Shanto hit four and three boundaries a piece to keep the score board ticking along nicely.

However, Tamim’s dismissal in the 10th over curbed that momentum.

England team have not been at their best in the field in the first 10 overs, with Woakes dropping Tamim on two in the first over and Jason Roy missing a difficult chance off Shanto in the eighth over when he was on just four.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.

