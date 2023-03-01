Bangladesh lose Liton, Tamim inside first powerplay

Pacer Mark Wood went through the defenses of Tamim Iqbal, bowling him out for 23 off 32 balls as Bangladesh ended the first powerplay on 54-2 in the first One-Day International (ODI) against England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Tamim’s dismissal brought Mushfiqur Rahim to the middle, who joined Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mushfiq and Shanto are batting on 12 and two respectively.