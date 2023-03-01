Bangladesh lose Liton, Tamim inside first powerplay

Earlier, England’s first success of the match came in the fifth over when pacer Chris Woakes trapped Liton leg before wicket immediately after getting hit for the first six of the innings.
The opening partnership ended on 33 after Liton departed for seven off 15 balls.
But his departure didn’t dampen Bangladesh’s healthy scoring rate as Tamim and Shanto hit four and three boundaries a piece to keep the score board ticking along nicely.
However, Tamim’s dismissal in the 10th over curbed that momentum.
England team have not been at their best in the field in the first 10 overs, with Woakes dropping Tamim on two in the first over and Jason Roy missing a difficult chance off Shanto in the eighth over when he was on just four.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.