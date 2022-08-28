Maxwell’s rapid 32 guides Australia to five-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 32 off nine balls to take Australia to an easy five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first of three One-Day Internationals (ODI) at Townsville’s Riverway Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 201 for victory, the Australians reached their target with more than 16 overs to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

All-rounder Cameron Green ripped out the Zimbabwe tail with 5-33 as the visitors collapsed from 185-4 to 200 all out, a total that was never going to be enough against a full-strength Australia.