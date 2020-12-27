Shakib Al Hasan in ICC Men’s ODI team of decade

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s ODI team of the decade.

ICC also on Sunday announced Men’s T20 and Test team of the decade and Women’s teams of the decade across the formats. Shakib is the only Bangladeshi cricketer to find a place in the teams.

The ODI team of the decade led by MS Dhoni includes three Indian players, two each from Australia and South Africa and one each from Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Dhoni was also handed the captaincy of T20I team while Kohli leads the Test team.

ICC’s ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga.

ICC Men’s Test team of the decade: Alistair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

ICC Men’s T20I team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

