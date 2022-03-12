Cricket

Shakib announces decision to play in South Africa series after meeting with Nazmul

Sports Correspondent
Shakib Al Hasan said he will play in the South Africa series. The all-rounder will leave for South Africa tomorrow night.

Shakib himself made the announcement following an hour-long meeting with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Saturday.

Earlier BCB granted Shakib a break from all formats of cricket till 30 April. The team left for South Africa without Shakib.

Following today’s meeting at BCB headquarters in Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Shakib said, “I’ve talked with Papon bhai (Nazmul Hassan) the day before yesterday and today. As I’m in (contract of) all formats of cricket, I would be ready to play in all three forms of cricket. The board will decide when I need rest. So I’m available for the South Africa series too.”

More to follow...

