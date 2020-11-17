Shakib apologises after Islamist threats

Islamic preachers in Bangladesh say people should not attend the ceremonies of other faiths.

"I was on the stage for barely two minutes. People are talking about this and thought I inaugurated it," Shakib told an online forum late Monday.

"I did not do this and being a conscious Muslim I would not do this. But, maybe, I should not have gone there. I am sorry for this and apologise," he said.

"As a practising Muslim I always try to follow religious customs. Please forgive me if I have done anything wrong," he added.

Shakib spoke hours after a man made personal threats against him on a Facebook live forum for "hurting religious sentiment". The man later apologised and went into hiding.