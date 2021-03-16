Cricket

Shakib blessed with a baby boy

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been blessed with his third child- a baby boy.

His wife Umme Ahmed Shishir gave birth to their first baby boy in the United States yesterday morning (US time), family members said.

Both the new-born and her mother are now doing well.

Shakib is now staying with his family in Madison, Wisconsin in the US. He skipped the Bangladesh cricket team’s New Zealand tour to accompany his wife.

Shakib’s first child Alaina was born in 2015 and the second child Errum Hasan was born in 24 April last year.

