Shakib is available for whole series against South Africa: Tamim

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has cleared the air, saying that Shakib Al Hasan will be available for the whole three-match ODI series against South Africa, which starts Friday at Centurion, reports BSS.

The ace allrounder wanted a break from the tour of South Africa due to physical and mental fatigue. After a week of drama, he got on a plane to South Africa, joined the team and practiced regularly.

BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon earlier said Shakib could take rest for one or two matches in South Africa. In those matches, the team management can assign someone else.