Shakib, Mehidy star in practice match

Bangladesh won the toss in this match and opted to bat first. The tourists posted a total of 313 for two and declared their innings, with Shakib (74), Saif Hassan (65), and Najmul Hossain Shanto (52) doing well with the bat.
In reply, Zimbabwe Select XI tumbled for 202. Captain Timycen Maruma was the best batsman for them hitting 58 off 132 balls.
For Bangladesh, Shakib bagged three wickets conceding 34 runs while Miraz also scalped as many wickets conceding 64. Besides them, Shoriful Islam took two wickets, and Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain took one wicket each.
The one-off Test will take place from 7 July at the Harare Sports Club. The three ODIs will take place on 16, 18, and 20 July while the T20Is will be played on 23, 25, and 27 July respectively at the same venue.
Test and ODIs will start at 1:30pm (Bangladesh time) while T20Is at 4:30pm (Bangladesh time).