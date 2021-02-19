Shakib prefers IPL over national team

KKR roped in Shakib for Rs 32 million (3.2 crore) at the auction held yesterday.

IPL 2021 is likely to begin in the second week of April and continue till the end of May. Bangladesh team will tour Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series in April while Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in May. Although Shakib opted out from the Test series, he would be available for the ODI series.

Bangladesh team will tour New Zealand this month to play a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series. The tour will end on 1 April. Shakib also took leave from the New Zealand series as his wife is expecting a third child in the second week of March.

The BCB has set a timeline for the Bangladeshi players who will play the IPL. According to that, Bangladeshi players selected can take part in the IPL up to 19 May. Even the players are to be made available for the national team if any series is held within 19 May. BCB contract also prohibits players to play anywhere else during the match of national team.