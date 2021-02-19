Shakib prefers IPL over national team

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for upcoming Indian Premier League on Thursday, has sought leave from the national team's Test series against Sri Lanka.
Sources said Shakib earlier wanted to take leave from Bangladesh Cricket Board verbally. After getting green signal from the board, he sent an email in this regard to BCB’s cricket operation's chairman Akram Khan on Wednesday. BCB granted the leave.
Confirming the matter to Prothom Alo, Akram Khan said, “Shakib wants to play T20 cricket now and doesn’t want to play Test cricket. He sought leave for IPL. We believe it's not necessary to compel anyone to play if he prefers otherwise. So the board decided to grant him leave.”
The matter was also discussed during the BCB president’s meeting with former captains of the national team on Wednesday night.
KKR roped in Shakib for Rs 32 million (3.2 crore) at the auction held yesterday.
IPL 2021 is likely to begin in the second week of April and continue till the end of May. Bangladesh team will tour Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series in April while Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in May. Although Shakib opted out from the Test series, he would be available for the ODI series.
Bangladesh team will tour New Zealand this month to play a three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series. The tour will end on 1 April. Shakib also took leave from the New Zealand series as his wife is expecting a third child in the second week of March.
The BCB has set a timeline for the Bangladeshi players who will play the IPL. According to that, Bangladeshi players selected can take part in the IPL up to 19 May. Even the players are to be made available for the national team if any series is held within 19 May. BCB contract also prohibits players to play anywhere else during the match of national team.
Why was Shakib granted leave then? A board official on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo, “The board thinks the team would not get full service from Shakib if he is forced to play Test. But we think a bad precedence has been set.”
Shakib returned to international cricket through West Indies series after serving one year ban. He became man of the series in ODI series. After playing first Test, the star all-rounder missed second Test due to injury.