Shakib returns home from USA

Bangladesh star all rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who returned home from the USA early Wednesday, will join a personal training programme next week, reports UNB.

Upon his arrival in Dhaka, Shakib went to his home at Banani. He is supposed to undergo a COVID-19 test tomorrow. If he tests negative, he'll join the personal training programme next week in Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) under the supervision of his childhood coach Nazmul Abedin Fahim.