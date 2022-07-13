Shakib to play CPL after Asia Cup

Bangladesh ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan gets a golden chance to have a strong preparation for the Twenty20I World Cup in Australia as he was roped in to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) just before the showpiece tournament, reports BSS.

Guyana Amazon Warriors is the team who recruited Shakib through a direct signing. The ace allrounder however applied for a NOC and he duly obtained it from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The CPL will run from 31 August to 1 October and coincides with Asia Cup, which will be held in T20I format from 27 August to 11 September.