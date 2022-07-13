Shakib to play CPL after Asia Cup

There is a good chance that Bangladesh may host the tournament due to the political turmoil in Sri Lanka.
However, Shakib was given NOC after the Asia Cup, which means he is set to miss a few matches of CPL.
"Shakib was given the NOC to play the CPL. There are no Bangladesh matches at that time and he will use this to play the tournament," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus said.
Shakib earlier played for Jamaica Talawahs and Barbados Tridents and won the CPL title with both of teams. He won the title twice with Jamaica in 2016 and 2017 and grabbed the trophy with Barbados in 2019.
The last time he played for Jamaica, he didn't show any interest to retain him this year.
Shakib however has been on rest as Bangladesh are playing the three-match ODI series against West Indies. He also skipped Bangladesh's upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe.
The news went viral that Shakib skipped the Zimbabwe tour due to playing the CPL but the BCB confirmed the news as fake, saying Shakib will play the Asia Cup before he takes part in the West Indies' domestic T20 tournament.