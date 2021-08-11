Shakib wins ICC’s player of the month award for July

Shakib’s recognition came as he starred in Bangladesh’s series wins against Zimbabwe. He scored 145 runs and picked up eight wickets in the ODIs and bagged three wickets in the T20Is at an economy of 7. He also picked up five wickets in the one-off Test which Bangladesh won by 220 runs.
“It is very humbling to be voted ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2021,” Shakib told ICC adding, “I find most pleasure and satisfaction when I contribute to wins and therefore, I am very happy to have helped in Bangladesh’s successes over the last few weeks.”
The ICC launched player of the month awards from January 2021 to recognise and celebrate the best performances across all forms of international cricket throughout the year. An independent voting academy decides the winner. The academy comprises former players, journalists and broadcasters, as well as cricket fans from around the world who vote on ICC’s channels.
Earlier in May, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim was player of the month for his brilliant performance against Sri Lanka.