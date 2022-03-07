Shane Warne died of 'natural causes': autopsy

Cricket superstar Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police said Monday, citing an autopsy report. The legendary Australian leg-spinner died on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui on Friday after being found unresponsive at a luxury villa.

"Investigators received an autopsy report today in which a forensic doctor concludes the death was due to natural causes," Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy national police spokesman, said in a statement.