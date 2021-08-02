Shane Warne tests Covit-19 positive, misses English franchise game

"London Spirit men's head coach Shane Warne will be absent from today's match against Southern Brave at Lord's," said a statement.
"After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results.
"A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted."
Leg-spin legend Warne claimed 708 wickets in a storied Test career which ended in 2007.