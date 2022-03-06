Shane Warne's body prepared for autopsy ahead of repatriation

Thai authorities were preparing Sunday to conduct an autopsy on the body of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack, before flying him home where he will receive a state funeral.

Police said there was no foul play suspected in the 52-year-old's death after he was found unresponsive in a luxury villa on Thai holiday island Koh Samui late Friday.

The "King" of spin's unexpected passing sparked a global outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players, an acknowledgement that the Melbourne native transcended his sport.