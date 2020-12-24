Six Bangladeshi cricketers to play T10 League in UAE

Six Bangladeshi cricketers are set to feature in the upcoming edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League in the UAE. The players’ draft of this event took place on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The league will be hosted Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium from 28 January to 6 February 2021.

The Maratha Arabians was the first team to call the first Bangladeshi cricketer Mosaddek Hossain in their squad. They later singed right-arm pacer Taskin Ahmed and pace-bowling all-rounder, Muktar Ali.

Bangladesh-based team, Bangla Tigers, roped in Afif Hossain and Mahedi Hasan while Pune Devils called up Nasir Hossain.