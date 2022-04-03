Six-over storm ruins Bangladesh’s day

The final six overs of the fourth day ruined an otherwise great day for Bangladesh as they are already three wickets down with just 11 runs on the board in pursuit of a 274-run target to win the first Test against South Africa at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

Bangladesh lost the wickets of last innings’ centurion Mahmudul Hasan Joy, his opening partner Shadman Islam and skipper Mominul Haque and find themselves 263 runs away from the finish line with three sessions to go.