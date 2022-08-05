Four fifties power Bangladesh to 303-2

Opener Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal set up the base and Anamul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim then marked their returns with brisk innings to power Bangladesh to a daunting total of 303-2 after 50 overs in the first One-Day International against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Tamim made 62 off 88 balls, becoming the first Bangladeshi to reach 8,000 runs in ODI in the process, while Liton reached 81 off 89 balls before retiring hurt owing to a muscle injury.

But their 119-run opening stand laid the foundation for Anamul, who came out to bat at number three, to take on the Zimbabwe bowlers.