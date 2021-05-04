Slater slams Australian PM over India travel ban

Slater, 51, was working in India as a commentator during the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has exited the country to wait out the mandatory two weeks in the Maldives, The Australian newspaper reported.

Morrison dismissed Slater's criticism as "absurd" on a morning TV talk show on Tuesday.

"What we're doing here is we've got a temporary pause in place because we've seen a rapid escalation in the infection rate in people who have travelled out of India," Morrison said on the Nine Network.

India's tally of Covid-19 infections was just shy of 20 million on Monday, after it reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day.

Australia's decision to penalise its own citizens for seeking to return home from India has triggered a backlash from lawmakers, legal experts and human rights advocates.