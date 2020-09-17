SLC comes up with unheard-of two-country quarantine idea

While the three-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is in jeopardy, hosts Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) came up with an unheard-of idea of two-country quarantine. However, the idea is yet to get consent from the Sri Lanka government.
As per the regulations of Sri Lanka health department, everyone who enters Sri Lanka requires a 14-day quarantine upon the arrival in the island nation. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to maintain a 14-day quarantine. They rather urged to trim the quarantine period to seven days, which has seen a refusal from Sri Lanka health department.
Ravin Wickramaratne, the vice-president said: “We had a positive meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force, and everyone was in agreement that we should make this tour happens. We had a positive meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force yesterday, and everyone was in agreement that we should make this tour happen.”
Sri Lankan health department is more concern about the COVID-19. They have worked very hard to contain the deadly virus. They earned worldwide admiration for their work which has made the citizens of Sri Lanka go back to nearly normal life.
As a result of this situation, the series has fallen into jeopardy. After the refusal of BCB, Namal Rajapaksa, the cabinet minister of youth affairs and sports, urged SLC to discuss more with the health department to make the series happens.
In the latest move to make the series takes the place in time, SLC is trying to convince their health department to allow Bangladesh national team a two-country quarantine- in which, Bangladesh players will maintain a seven-day quarantine in Dhaka before flying for Sri Lanka and more seven-days after reaching the island nation.
However, this idea is unlikely to get a positive response from the health department of Sri Lanka as a two-country quarantine idea seems to be a fictional move because it’s nearly impossible to maintain a bio-secure bubble when an international flight is a must.
BCB is yet to make a comment on the idea of a two-country quarantine. They are so far strict on their previous stance of seven-day quarantine after reaching Sri Lanka.
This series was originally scheduled for July-August, but the COVID-19 situation forced the involving parties to reschedule the in October-November.