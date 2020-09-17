SLC comes up with unheard-of two-country quarantine idea

Ravin Wickramaratne, the vice-president said: “We had a positive meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force, and everyone was in agreement that we should make this tour happens. We had a positive meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force yesterday, and everyone was in agreement that we should make this tour happen.”

Sri Lankan health department is more concern about the COVID-19. They have worked very hard to contain the deadly virus. They earned worldwide admiration for their work which has made the citizens of Sri Lanka go back to nearly normal life.

As a result of this situation, the series has fallen into jeopardy. After the refusal of BCB, Namal Rajapaksa, the cabinet minister of youth affairs and sports, urged SLC to discuss more with the health department to make the series happens.