Smith, Samson fireworks propel Rajasthan to comfortable win over Chennai

The Smith-Samson pair was involved in a crucial 121-run partnership for the second wicket. CSK pacer Lungi Ngidi finally came with a breakthrough as he cut short Samson’s stay in the middle in the 12th over with RR’s scorecard reading 132/2. Samson’s master class was laced with a boundary and nine sixes.

RR then lost David Miller, who failed to open his account, Robin Uthappa (5) and Rahul Tewatia (10) in quick succession as RR were reduced to 167 for 5 in 16.2 overs.

Next batsman Riyan Parag (6) also failed to make an impact after being dismissed in the same over by Sam Curran. Despite these hiccups, Smith continued to keep the scorers busy.

While trying to switch gears, Smith lost his wicket in the 19th over before Archer began the carnage. The RR skipper’s knock, which came off 47 balls, was decorated with four boundaries and as many hits over the rope.

Ngidi had a forgettable day as he became the main victim of Archer, who carted four consecutive maximums in the final over. Archer’s eight ball 27 was enough to take RR to a massive total.

During Tom Curran’s brief innings there was drama as umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin declared him out off pacer Deepak Chahar after Dhoni ‘wrongly’ claimed a catch in the 18 over of the innings. Replay, however, showed that the ball had bounced before Dhoni took the catch, and Curran, who had walked some distance, returned to resume his innings. He scored an unbeaten 10 off nine balls.

Tom’s brother Sam Curran was the pick of CSK bowlers with figures of 3/33 while Chahar, Ngidi and Piyush Chawla settled with a wicket each.