Dhaka to field first against Khulna after 30-minute fog delay

Dhaka Dominators have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Khulna Tigers on Day 2 of the ninth Bangladesh Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

The match was scheduled to begin on 1:30pm and the toss was expected to take place 30 minutes before that, at 1:00pm.

However, due to excessive fog, the toss took place at 1:30 and the match will begin at 2:00pm.

Earlier on the opening day of BPL9, the schedule of the opening match was changed from 2:30pm to 2:00pm mere 90 minutes before the tournament kicked off.

Dhaka captain Nasir Hossain said at the toss that they are going with three overseas players in the match– Dilshan Munaweera, Usman Ghani and Ahmed Shehzad.

Khulna, led by Yasir Ali, are using all four available overseas players slot in their XI, picking Sharjeel Khan, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz and Azam Khan.

Dhaka Dominators: Soumya Sarkar, Dilshan Munaweera, Nasir Hossain(c), Usman Ghani, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ariful Haque, Ahmed Shehzad, Muktar Ali, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain

Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan(w), Yasir Ali(c), Sabbir Rahman, Munim Shahriar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Paul van Meekeren, Nahidul Islam, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed

