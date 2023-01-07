Dhaka to field first against Khulna after 30-minute fog delay

Dhaka Dominators have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Khulna Tigers on Day 2 of the ninth Bangladesh Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

The match was scheduled to begin on 1:30pm and the toss was expected to take place 30 minutes before that, at 1:00pm.

However, due to excessive fog, the toss took place at 1:30 and the match will begin at 2:00pm.