Soumya eyes home series win against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh national cricket team’s left-handed top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar has said that he is not bothered much about what happened in the New Zealand tour earlier this year, rather, he is looking forward to winning the home series against Sri Lanka later in May, reports UNB.

Bangladesh national team is currently gearing up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting from 23 May. Soumya missed the two-match Test series against the same opponent which was played recently.

“There is no benefit in thinking about what happened in New Zealand. We have to look forward. We have to forget about the previous matches and gear up to perform well in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka,” Soumya told the reporters on Wednesday.