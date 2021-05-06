Soumya eyes home series win against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh national cricket team’s left-handed top-order batsman Soumya Sarkar has said that he is not bothered much about what happened in the New Zealand tour earlier this year, rather, he is looking forward to winning the home series against Sri Lanka later in May, reports UNB.
Bangladesh national team is currently gearing up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting from 23 May. Soumya missed the two-match Test series against the same opponent which was played recently.
“There is no benefit in thinking about what happened in New Zealand. We have to look forward. We have to forget about the previous matches and gear up to perform well in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka,” Soumya told the reporters on Wednesday.
Bangladesh played their last ODI series in New Zealand. The hosts won the series 3-0. Bangladesh failed to pose any strong challenge in that series. During that contest, Bangladesh missed the service of the ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who was on leave. But he is set to join the team in this home series.
“It’s a great that Shakib Al Hasan is back in the team. We will also have the service of Mustafizur (Rahman) who was playing well in IPL. They are set to make a comeback together. I hope they will play well in the series.”
The Tigers played a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2019 in Sri Lanka which the hosts won 3-0. Soumya believes if Bangladesh can play according to their ability, the series would be very competitive.