West Indies pick spinner Motie for Bangladesh ODI series

There were also recalls for experienced wicketkeeper Devon Thomas and all-rounder Keemo Paul, with the latter included in both squads.
West Indies host Bangladesh in three T20s on 2, 3 and 7 July. The first two games are in Dominica and the series finale takes place in Guyana.
The teams will stay in Guyana for a three-match ODI series, with matches scheduled for 10, 13 and 16 July.
T20 squad:
Nicholas Pooran (capt), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr
ODI squad:
Nicholas Pooran (capt), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales