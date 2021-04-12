Spirited all-round performance helps KKR defeat SRH by 10 runs

Pandey and Bairstow then got together at the crease and the duo revived SRH's innings as both batters put on 92 runs for the third wicket. The partnership between these two batters saw Bairstow registering a half-century. However, the introduction of Pat Cummins in the 13th over, paid off as he got the prized scalp of Bairstow (55), with SRH still needing 86 runs for the win.

In trying to hit big shots, Mohammad Nabi (14) also ended up losing his wicket to Prasidh in the 16th over and hopes of an SRH win relied heavily on Pandey. Vijay Shankar (11) also did not manage to stay at the crease for a long haul, but Abdul Samad hit Pat Cummins for two sixes in the penultimate over to revive SRH's hopes of a win. However, in the end, KKR managed to hang on to gain a 10-run victory.

Earlier, Rana and Tripathi played knocks of 80 and 53 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a total of 187/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Asked to bat first, KKR got off to a solid start as openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill put on 50 runs in the first six overs. Rana took on the aggressive role and he dispatched all the SRH bowlers for regular boundaries, while Gill played the second fiddle.

The introduction of Rashid Khan paid off instantly as he clean bowled Gill (15) in the seventh over of the innings, ending the 53-run opening stand between Gill and Rana. Rahul Tripathi next joined Rana in the middle and the duo kept on ticking the scoreboard along. In the 10th over, Rana dispatched a short ball bowled by Vijay Shankar and as a result, he brought up his fifty.