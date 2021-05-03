Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera retires from international cricket

Former Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, ahead of a white-ball tournament against Bangladesh.

The 32-year-old all-rounder -- who captained his country in the limited-over formats -- told Sri Lanka Cricket, the governing body of the sport in the country, that he was stepping down to clear the way for youngsters.

The body said in a statement that Perera "feels the time is right for him to step aside and pave the way for younger and more talented players" to take his place.