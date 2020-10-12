Stokes makes his belated appearance in IPL

“Hope he comes back strongly after this break.”

Pant’s absence disrupts the team balance for Delhi, who are second behind four-time winners Mumbai.

With Carey the only other wicketkeeper in the squad, West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer is likely to sit out two more matches.

IPL teams are allowed to field a maximum of four overseas players in their playing XI and Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje look certain to retain their places for Delhi.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes made his belated appearance in this year’s tournament on Sunday in Rajasthan Royals’ five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.