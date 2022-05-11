Struggling Kohli mutes TV to silence critics

Out-of-form Virat Kohli says that he has a sure-fire way of drowning out his growing number of critics -- he just mutes the television.

The 33-year-old former India skipper has endured an extended batting slump for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and fell for his third golden duck of the season on Sunday.

Commentators have said that the usually prolific batsman looks "overcooked" and needs a break, but in a mostly light-hearted video on Bangalore's website Kohli said that he has learnt to drown out those who criticise him.