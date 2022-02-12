Sublime Shakib once again scripts Barishal’s victory

The victory effectively put his side on the top of the points table with 15 points from 10 matches and also ensured they would finish as one of the top two.

Comilla who won the match against Khulna Tigers earlier in the day also made it to the top two, meaning the two sides will face off each other in the first Qualifier in playoff stage on Monday.

The winner will confirm the final straightway while the loser will get another chance to give a shot at final.