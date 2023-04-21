Warner says ‘awesome’ as Delhi register first IPL season win

Skipper David Warner hit a fluent 57 as Delhi Capitals edged Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in a low-scoring Indian Premier League match on Thursday for their first victory this season.

In the first match of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore got back to winning ways after Faf du Plessis’s 84 and four wickets by Mohammed Siraj led them to a comfortable 24-run win over Punjab Kings.

But the second match was not that easy after returning fast bowler Ishant Sharma, playing his first IPL match since 2021, returned figures of 2-19 to help bowl out Kolkata for 127 in New Delhi.