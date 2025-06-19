Nissanka's 187 leads Sri Lanka fightback in first Bangladesh Test

Pathum Nissanka's career-best 187 helped Sri Lanka finish the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in a strong position Thursday, only 127 runs off the Tigers' first innings score.

The 27-year-old opener anchored the Sri Lanka innings before they finished on 368-4 at the close of play, behind Bangladesh's 495.

He struck several key partnerships before he was bowled by Hasan Mahmud towards the end of the day's play.

Nissanka, who had been under pressure before the match with only one half-century in nine innings, hit 23 fours and a six in his marathon 256-ball innings.

Nissanka looked set for his maiden double-ton when he was bowled by Mahmud, who was bowling with the second new ball.

"This is my first Test hundred at home so I was very happy to get there," Nissanka said after the day's play.

"It is important that we get a decent lead and put them under pressure."