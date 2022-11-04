Taskin hopes for miracle against Pakistan

Bangladesh’s semifinal hopes are no longer in their own hands. A victory over Pakistan in their final Super 12 match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday won’t be enough. They will also have to pray for India or South Africa to lose their final match, which seems unlikely.

India will face Zimbabwe and South Africa will take on the Netherlands in their respective final Super 12 matches.

India and South Africa are favourites to win and qualify for the semifinal as the champions and runners-up of Group 2 respectively.