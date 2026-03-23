Habibul Bashar named new chief selector
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a new selection panel for the Bangladesh national cricket team, appointing former captain Habibul Bashar as chief.
The 53-year-old Bashar brings a wealth of experience as a selector, having previously served as a national selector for both the Bangladesh men’s and women’s teams. One of the country’s finest batsmen, he was the first Bangladeshi to reach 3,000 runs in Test cricket.
The four-member panel led by Bashar includes former pacer Hasibul Hossain, who had also served in the previous panel under Gazi Ashraf Hossain since September 2025.
The two new members of the panel are Naeem Islam and Nadif Chowdhury. The 39-year-old Naeem Islam had a distinguished playing career spanning two decades, scoring over 20,000 runs across domestic and international cricket. He also holds the national record for the most centuries in first-class cricket, with 34 centuries.
Meanwhile, 38-year-old Nadif Chowdhury brings 20 years of experience to the panel. A former T20 international for Bangladesh, he had been serving as a selector for BCB’s age-group teams following his retirement.
The BCB stated that the tenure of the newly appointed selection panel will last until the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa. The board has adopted this long-term plan primarily with the World Cup in mind.