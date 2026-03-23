Habibul Bashar named new chief selector

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced a new selection panel for the Bangladesh national cricket team, appointing former captain Habibul Bashar as chief.

The 53-year-old Bashar brings a wealth of experience as a selector, having previously served as a national selector for both the Bangladesh men’s and women’s teams. One of the country’s finest batsmen, he was the first Bangladeshi to reach 3,000 runs in Test cricket.

The four-member panel led by Bashar includes former pacer Hasibul Hossain, who had also served in the previous panel under Gazi Ashraf Hossain since September 2025.