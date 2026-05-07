Corruption in BPL: One cricketer, three others suspended temporarily

The Bangladesh Premier League governing body has temporarily suspended four individuals — including a player, team officials, a franchise co-owner and an associated person— over allegations of violating various provisions of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code during the league’s most recent 12th edition (2025–26 season).

According to a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release issued today, Thursday, they have been given 14 days to respond to the allegations.

The press release said the allegations include alleged betting-related activities, corrupt approaches, failure to comply with demand notices issued under Article 4.3 of the code, concealing or deleting relevant communications and information, and non-cooperation with the investigation conducted by the designated anti-corruption officer.

The accused individuals are Md Lablu Rahman, logistics manager of Chittagong Royals; Md Touhidul Haque, co-owner of Noakhali Express; cricketer Amit Majumder; and Rezwan Kabir Siddiqui, team manager of Sylhet Titans.

In addition, the BCB has permanently banned Saminur Rahman under its “Excluded Person Policy.” He served as chief executive officer of Chittagong Royals in the latest BPL season. The press release said the decision followed an investigation into alleged corrupt activities linked to multiple editions of the BPL, including the 9th, 10th and 11th seasons.