Tamim recognised by ICC, appointed committee chair
The National Sports Council dissolved the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) led by Aminul Islam and appointed an ad hoc committee with Tamim Iqbal as president. Following the BCB board of directors’ election last month, former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was elected president for a four-year term.
Tamim has now been formally recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The game's governing body confirmed the development in a press release today, Wednesday. Tamim also attended the ICC board meeting in Scotland earlier this month.
The ICC also announced the formation of two new sub-committees. Tamim Iqbal has been appointed chair of the Franchise Cricket Committee.
Joining Tamim on the committee are Cricket Namibia representative Rudy van Buuren, the BCCI's Devajit Saikia, Richard Gould of the England and Wales Cricket Board, and Cricket Australia's Todd Greenberg.
Devajit Saikia has been appointed chair of the Governance Review Committee. The other members are Cricket South Africa's Mohammed Moosajee and ICC independent director Ross Webber.
At the meeting, the ICC also approved a loan of USD 12.82 million to Cricket West Indies, which has been facing financial difficulties for a long time. Mauritius was admitted as the ICC's 111th member.
The ICC has maintained the suspension imposed on Cricket Canada. Meanwhile, although Sri Lanka Cricket has made progress in amending its constitution, the meeting decided that no representative of the board will be allowed to attend ICC meetings until elections are held.