Tamim recognised by ICC, appointed committee chair

The National Sports Council dissolved the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) led by Aminul Islam and appointed an ad hoc committee with Tamim Iqbal as president. Following the BCB board of directors’ election last month, former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was elected president for a four-year term.

Tamim has now been formally recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The game's governing body confirmed the development in a press release today, Wednesday. Tamim also attended the ICC board meeting in Scotland earlier this month.

The ICC also announced the formation of two new sub-committees. Tamim Iqbal has been appointed chair of the Franchise Cricket Committee.