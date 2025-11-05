Pakistan edge South Africa in tense finish in Faisalabad

Pakistan overcame a late South African fightback to win the first one-day international by two wickets in a tense last over finish in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

The home team were cruising towards victory at 241-4, chasing a 264-run target, until South Africa grabbed four wickets for just 22 runs to set up a tense finish at Iqbal Stadium.

Pakistan entered the last over needing four runs with three wickets standing but lost Mohammad Nawaz off the third ball with the scores tied.

Tail-ender Naseem Shah took a sharp single off the next ball to give Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the final two matches on Thursday and Saturday, also in Faisalabad which was hosting its first international cricket in 17 years.

"That always happens in cricket but we'll try to make it not happen again," said Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.