3rd T20I

Bangladesh sent to field first in series decider, Emon debuts

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh bowler Mosaddek Hossain (L) celebrates the wicket of Zimbabwe batsman Craig Ervine with captain Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan during the second T20 cricket match played between Bangladesh and hosts Zimbabwe, on 31 July, 2022 at the Harare Sports ClubAFP

Bangladesh has been asked to bowl first in the series-decider third Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain is leading the team for the very first time in the absence of captain Nurul Hasan, who is out injured.

Former captain Mahmudullah, who was named in the T20I squad as Nurul’s replacement, has been included in the playing XI.

Bangladesh’s Under-19 World Cup winning opener Parvez Hossain Emon is making his international debut in the match. He is replacing opener Munim Shahriar, who has been dropped after multiple poor performances.

The series is right now squared at 1-1.

Bangladesh: Liton Das(w), Anamul Haque, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Brad Evans, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, John Masara

