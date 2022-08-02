Bangladesh sent to field first in series decider, Emon debuts

Former captain Mahmudullah, who was named in the T20I squad as Nurul’s replacement, has been included in the playing XI.
Bangladesh’s Under-19 World Cup winning opener Parvez Hossain Emon is making his international debut in the match. He is replacing opener Munim Shahriar, who has been dropped after multiple poor performances.
The series is right now squared at 1-1.
Bangladesh: Liton Das(w), Anamul Haque, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Brad Evans, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi, John Masara