Tamim, Mustafizur join individual training

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman finally began their practice session, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as the third phase of the individual training programme kicked-off at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Both of the cricketers were last seen on the field in March during the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in their first round match for Prime Bank Cricket Club. Thereafter, the country’s cricket was shut down indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and they had to confine them into the house for more than five months. Eventually, both of them returned to practice at the same time.