Tamim to miss home series against Australia, New Zealand

Tamim missed the one-off Test against Zimbabwe earlier this month due to the same injury. He is now coming back home without playing the three-match T20 series against the hosts.
“Tamim has been advised to stay out of cricket for at least six to eight weeks,” Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told the media.
“He will now miss the Australia and New Zealand series at home. He is coming back home with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam. We asked Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun and Mosaddek Hossain to stay with the team for the T20 series,” Minhajul added.
Bangladesh have played a one-off Test and three ODIs in Zimbabwe and won all the matches.
In the last ODI on Tuesday, Tamim hit his 14th ODI ton off 87 balls. It was his fastest ton in the format.