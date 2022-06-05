Tamim’s T20I future remains uncertain

On Sunday, Tamim was once again asked a question in this regard during an agreement signing event in Dhaka, where he dodged the question and didn’t give any clear cut answer.
Tamim said, “I don’t even get the chance to explain my plans about T20. Either you guys (media) say it or someone else says it for me. Let that continue (smiles).”
Tamim last played a T20 for Bangladesh in March of 2020 against Zimbabwe. He missed the following away series against New Zealand and Zimbabwe, home series against Australia and New Zealand, the T20 World Cup in the UAE and home series against Pakistan and Afghanistan.
But Tamim has been active in domestic T20 leagues, taking part in the latest edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in January-February. Right before his participation in the BPL, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan claimed that Tamim doesn’t want to play T20 internationals anymore.
According to Nazmul, Tamim told him, “Please, don’t force me to comeback. If you insist, I will have to return. But I really don’t want to play in this format anymore.”
Soon after that, Tamim announced his six-month sabbatical from T20Is. In an interview with Prothom Alo in March, Tamim explained his stance by saying, “I have a plan. Everyone will get to know about it within the next month… I’m not a person who hides things. I’ve already told you, I’m clear about what I want to do. Everyone will get to know about it in a few days.”
Over two months have passed since that interview, but Tamim still hasn’t clarified his future in the format.
On Sunday, Tamim further said, “I don’t get the chance to speak. I have been involved in cricket for a long time, I deserve to be allowed to speak about my thoughts. But either you guys start giving out ideas or someone else says it for me. As people are already speaking for me, I don’t have anything to say about it.”