Bangladesh lost the toss and have been sent to bowl first in the second Twenty20 international of the three-match series against West Indies in Dominica on Sunday.

Bangladesh made two changes in their XI, dropping opener Munim Shahriar and spinner Nasum Ahmed and replacing them with all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain and pacer Taskin Ahmed respectively.

The hosts also made one change, replacing the injured Devon Thomas with pacer Keemo Paul.