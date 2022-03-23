Cricket

Taskin, Shakib reduce South Africa to 71-4

Staff Correspondent
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates after the dismissal of South Africa's Janneman Malan (not seen) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion on 23 March 2022.
Taskin Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan pulled the breaks on South Africa’s good start with three quick strikes to reduce South Africa to 71-4 in 15.5 overs in the final One-Day International of the three-match series at the Super Sport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Taskin first dismissed Kyle Verreynne for nine in the 13th over when the right-hander played a delivery onto his stumps.

In his following over he claimed the wicket of the well set Janneman Malan for 39, when the opener edged the ball to wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim.

Shakib then joined the party by trapping skipper Temba Bavuma leg-before wicket for two.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz ended the 46-run opening stand by removing the dangerous Quinton de Kock for 12.

After 16 overs, South Africa are 71-4, with Russie van der Dussen and David Miller unbeaten on two and 0 respectively.

