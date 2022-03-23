Taskin, Shakib reduce South Africa to 71-4

Taskin first dismissed Kyle Verreynne for nine in the 13th over when the right-hander played a delivery onto his stumps.
In his following over he claimed the wicket of the well set Janneman Malan for 39, when the opener edged the ball to wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim.
Shakib then joined the party by trapping skipper Temba Bavuma leg-before wicket for two.
Earlier, Mehidy Hasan Miraz ended the 46-run opening stand by removing the dangerous Quinton de Kock for 12.
After 16 overs, South Africa are 71-4, with Russie van der Dussen and David Miller unbeaten on two and 0 respectively.